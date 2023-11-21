Thanksgiving travel could bring a record number of people through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and the Transportation Security Administration is offering tips on how people can best prepare to make it through the long lines stress-free.

Marty Robinson, Minnesota's federal security director for TSA, said Tuesday he's expecting close to 50,000 people to go through security checkpoints on Wednesday and Sunday, which will likely be the two busiest days.

"It appears that this Sunday, nationally, may be the busiest day we've ever had," he told reporters at a brief airport news conference.

Robinson's basic tips included getting to the airport early and, before leaving home or even as you wait, emptying out luggage bags before refilling them in order to make sure no prohibited items are left inside that would have to be fished out by TSA agents. Check TSA.gov for what's allowed.

Robinson reminded that customers can enroll in the TSA PreCheck program at a price of $78 for five years. It allows people to move through security faster with a separate line.

In July, the airport was on pace to break a record for the most guns confiscated from security checkpoints, with 32 intercepted at the time. Robinson urged customers to make sure they have no guns in carry-on bags.

"Anything in carry-on luggage is going to be discovered, and it's up to a $15,000 fine if you're caught," he said.

The U.S. is on pace to break the record for number of handguns intercepted at security checkpoints, he added. Those traveling with a firearm or ammunition are required to put it in a checked bag, unloaded, and in a hard-covered case.

Aside from the physical preparations, Robinson's main message is for passengers to bring "some of that famous Minnesota nice when you're traveling."

The busiest times will be in the early mornings and late afternoons, Robinson added.