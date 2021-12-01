Minneapolis printmaker Cathy Ryan has won the 2022 Minnesota Book Artist Award for "Chronicle," an art book that marks the year of COVID-19, juxtaposing images of nature with news tickers about the pandemic.

The award, recognizing an artist or group of artists for excellence in a new work, is given biannually as part of the Minnesota Book Awards, in conjunction with Minnesota Center for Book Arts.

Ryan has been an artist-in-residence in Salzburg, Austria, and at the Anderson Center in Red Wing. She has received two Jerome Book Arts Fellowships and her work is included in the publication "1000 Artist Books." She holds a bachelor's degree in art from San Francisco State University and a post baccalaureate certificate in Print, Paper, Book from Minneapolis College ofArtand Design.

An exhibit celebrating "Chronicle" will be on view Jan. 13-March 6 at Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Av. S., Minneapolis, with an opening reception at 6 p.m. Jan. 20. Ryan will be honored at the 2022 Minnesota Book Awards gala in April.