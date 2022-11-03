A woman was killed in what police suspect was a hit-and-run crash in an alley in Uptown, officials said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of S. Emerson Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday and located the woman's body in the alley between Emerson and Dupont avenues, police said.

"Preliminary information indicates that the deceased female had injuries that may have been caused by a vehicle," a statement from police read.

The woman was known to sleep in the alley, the statement continued. Officials have not released her identity.

As of late Thursday morning, police continued looking for the vehicle and the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest and conviction could result in a reward.