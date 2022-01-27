A Minneapolis police inspector and longtime academy instructor testified Thursday in the civil rights trial of three ex-officers accused of failing to render aid to George Floyd that cadets are trained to think independently.

"In the academy, we're trying to create leaders – not followers," Inspector Katie Blackwell said as she walked jurors through extensive training beyond what is required by the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board.

"It's a big job that you need to know a lot about," Blackwell said under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney LeeAnn Bell.

Training is expected to be a key component for both the prosecution and the defense in the trial of Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who stand accused of ignoring their duty to provide aid while Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he pleaded for his life before falling unconscious and dying.

In his opening statements, Kueng's defense attorney, Thomas Plunkett, said the department failed to adequately train his client and that "academy training on 'intervention' is little more than a word on a PowerPoint."

Blackwell's taking the stand falls in a pattern that so far repeats testimony in last year's state trial for Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in April.

In this image from video, Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, April 5, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Her testimony follows two days of eyewitness accounts from the witness stand, including Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen, who was off duty and out for a walk on May 25, 2020 when she heard a woman shout: "They're killing him!" and rushed toward the red-and-blue flashing lights, beyond the Speedway station, and saw three police officers pinning a handcuffed and unconscious man face down.

"I was concerned that he needed help," Hansen told the federal courtroom Wednesday. "All those things were red flags for me, and I could see how much pressure Chauvin was putting on his neck."

Testimony is expected to continue through the week.