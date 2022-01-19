More from Star Tribune
North Metro Columbia Heights revokes licenses of corporate landlord, evicting renters of 21 properties
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Columbia Heights revokes licenses of corporate landlord, evicting renters of 21 properties
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Columbia Heights revokes licenses of corporate landlord, evicting renters of 21 properties
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Columbia Heights revokes licenses of corporate landlord, evicting renters of 21 properties
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Columbia Heights revokes licenses of corporate landlord, evicting renters of 21 properties
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Columbia Heights revokes licenses of corporate landlord, evicting renters of 21 properties
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Assembly to vote on Republican-authored police incentives
The state Assembly was set to vote Tuesday on a package of Republican-authored bills designed to bolster police recruiting.
Local
Wisconsin GOP to vote on tougher penalties for protesters
Republican legislators were poised Tuesday to vote on a pair of bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters who participate in riots and deface public statues.
Local
Family: Vegas police to pay $2.35M in jail restraint death
The family of a tourist who died in Las Vegas after being strapped to a restraint chair in jail following his arrest on a trespassing charge has agreed to a $2.35 million settlement with the police department, their attorney said Monday.
Shots fired at city snowplow after vehicle strikes it in Minneapolis
The snowplow driver was uninjured.