He was nominated for a Grammy but didn't win. Ditto for an Americana Music Award. But now Ondara, a Minneapolis singer-songwriter originally from Kenya, has grabbed the grand prize in the annual International Songwriting Competition (ISC) for his tune "An Alien in Minneapolis."

"I am very humbled and speechless," Ondara said in a statement Wednesday. "I don't really have the right words at this moment, but I am extremely grateful."

"An Alien in Minneapolis" appears on his third album, "Spanish Villager No. 3," which was released in September by Verve Label Group.

"Ondara's music is a true reflection of the diversity and richness of the human experience," Candace Avery, ISC founder and director, said in a statement. "His ability to convey authentic, complex emotions through his lyrics and music is truly remarkable."

With its catchy melody and minimalist instrumentation, the song talks about identity in a new land. "Look now what I've become from another space and time," Ondara sings. "Just anyone, no one. An alien."

In its 22nd year, ISC received more than 15,000 entries from 150 countries in various genres including rock, country, EDM, jazz, pop and world music.

Ondara, 30, is set to embark on a solo North American tour, starting May 23 in Milwaukee. He will perform in Minneapolis at Cedar Cultural Center on May 25.

After winning a green-card lottery in 2013, Nairobi-born J.S. Ondara chose to come to Minnesota because he admired Gopher State native Bob Dylan. While he performs under only his surname, he previously billed himself as Jay Smart.

After releasing his debut "Tales of America" in 2019, Ondara was nominated for best emerging act at the Americana Music Awards as well as a Grammy for best Americana album.

The ISC grand prize package is worth $50,000, including $25,000 in cash.

Previous ISC winners include Goyte, Lindsey Stirling, Bastille, Vance Joy, Fantastic Negrito, Gregory Porter and the Band Perry.

According to its website, this year's ISC judges included 35 music industry executives and 40 artists, such as Gloria Estefan, Tom Waits, Rosanne Cash, Coldplay and Danilo Perez.