A 16-year-old North High School football player is in stable condition after being shot multiple times while walking home in north Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

Minneapolis police responded to a shots fired call on the 2100 block of N. 8th Avenue just before 8:30 p.m., where they located a minor with gunshot wounds to both legs. First responders tied tourniquets before rushing him to HCMC.

Relatives identified the boy as Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau, a junior multi-sport athlete at North High. Supporters packed the hospital's emergency entrance late into the evening awaiting further condition updates, but reported that he was awake and in good spirits despite serious injuries.

"I just can't thank God enough for giving [him] another day, another chance," said Jessica Grunau, his aunt and legal guardian. "I'm just so grateful that he's alive."

Cashmere was walking home alongside his best friend after dusk when a car began following them, Grunau said. Teenagers inside the vehicle reportedly made a comment inquiring whether the boys were in a gang. Cashmere got scared and ran.

Someone in the car opened fire, striking him three times — twice in the right leg and once in the left. Doctors informed the family that one bullet is likely to remain lodged in his right leg for the rest of his life.

Relatives say they're relieved that none of the rounds struck major bones or arteries, but are struggling to understand why the standout wrestler and defensive lineman would be targeted.

"He doesn't have enemies," Grunau said.

Cashmere was prominently featured in the Showtime documentary "Boys in Blue," which chronicled the Polars' 2021 football season and death of 15-year-old quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.