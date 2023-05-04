Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will deliver his annual State of the City address at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The speech will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube page.
This year's State of the City, to be given to an invitation-only crowd, will be the first time Frey has given the speech in person since 2019. The intervening years witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent riots and calls for justice, and a spike in violent crime.
