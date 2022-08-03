Minneapolis officials said Wednesday that they hope to make the city a "safe haven" for people seeking abortions and reproductive health care by limiting city employees' ability to assist agencies that might attempt to prosecute them.

"The message to Minneapolis residents, the message more broadly to other cities and states around us, is if you need that basic health care service of abortion, we in Minneapolis are a safe haven," Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday, moments after he signed an executive order putting new restrictions in place.

Frey's order comes at a time when cities and states across the country are weighing whether they want to restrict abortion or preserve access to it after the U.S. Supreme Court toppled Roe v. Wade. Minnesota is expected to become an island in the Midwest for patients seeking legal abortions.

The mayor's order aims to prevent city of Minneapolis employees from providing information or assistance to outside agencies that are seeking to prosecute people seeking reproductive health care that is legal in Minnesota — including abortion, contraception, and services aimed at "managing pregnancy loss" — and professionals helping them obtain those services. It includes, an exception, though when that assistance is "required by statute, regulation" or court order.

"To be clear, we will not be assisting with investigations. We will not be furthering the work of other jurisdictions," Frey said. He added: "Obviously, if there is a court order requiring otherwise, we have to comply with the court order. That's not just the case in Minneapolis. That's every city in the entire country."

This story is developing and will be updated.