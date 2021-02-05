The interim Minneapolis planning and economic development director will soon take over in a longer-term role, if the City Council approves her nomination.

This week, Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Andrea Brennan, who has been leading the Department of Community Planning and Economic Development, to take the helm of the department through the end of the year.

Brennan, a former Dakota County official, joined the city in 2016 as the department's director of housing. She took over as interim director in June after David Frank resigned following allegations that he approved an improper separation agreement for an employee.

Frey wrote in the nomination letter that Brennan "is an exceptional leader, a dedicated public servant, and the right person to lead the Community Planning and Economic Development Department."

The nomination now heads to the City Council for approval and a public hearing.

