A Minneapolis man charged with fatally shooting a woman who was pregnant with their child has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said.

Zachary V. Robinson, 27, was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the July 5 shooting of Leneesha H. Columbus, 27.

Robinson was arrested with the help of the recently-formed Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. The effort involves state and federal law enforcement across a dozen agencies and comes in response to a spike in gun violence and other crimes in the months since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

Columbus was shot while sitting in an SUV near the memorial to Floyd, who died on May 25 while being detained by police.

Columbus was taken to HCMC, where she gave birth that night before she was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to her upper torso. Bystanders had pulled her out of the shot-up SUV and did what they could to try to save her, according to the charges.

Witnesses saw Columbus in the stopped SUV at E. 37th Street and S. Chicago Avenue arguing with Robinson before three shots were fired, according to the complaint. The vehicle traveled one block before coming to a halt.

The baby was in critical condition, according to charging documents filed Wednesday.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Robinson’s arrest.

Robinson has a long and violent criminal history in Hennepin County. He’s been convicted on five counts of assault in connection with two cases, and he has cases pending on other assault and firearms possession cases.

Authorities in Minneapolis said Robinson is in Illinois waiting for transport back to Minnesota.