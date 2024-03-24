The 19 Bar is closed after an accident outside sparked a fire in the longstanding Loring Park gay bar.
The Minneapolis Fire Department is still investigating, but the fire appears to have been accidental. A garbage truck hit a power pole, according to Ward 12 Council Member Aurin Chowdhury, and the fire was sparked when the lines fell on the bar.
No one was hurt, according to a post on the bar's Facebook page, but the bar will be closed indefinitely.
"We will have to face this challenge one day at a time," the post said.
