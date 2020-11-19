Nancy B. Miller, 92, of Minneapolis was among the first visitors when the Minneapolis Institute of Art reopened in July: "This is one of the places that I come to, to refresh my soul.” (Star Tribune photo by Jerry Holt)

The Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) and Walker Art Center will close on Saturday following Gov. Tim Walz’s new COVID-19 restrictions as cases hit all-time highs across the state.

Mia said late Wednesday that it does not anticipate reopening until Jan. 2 at the earliest; the Walker may reopen in four weeks. Both museums had reopened to limited audiences in mid-July after being shuttered for four months.

“The health and well-being of Mia visitors and staff is our utmost priority, and we are committed to doing our part to protect the community,” said Mia director Katie Luber.

The order requires bars, restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment destinations to close for four weeks. Restaurants and bars will still be open for takeout.

Walz made the announcement at 6 p.m. His order goes into effect on Friday.

Both museums will continue offering online content. Mia’s “Foot in the Door 5,” an exhibition of works by more than 2,000 Minnesotans, recently opened as a virtual-only version.