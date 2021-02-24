As preparations get underway for the first trial in George Floyd's death, Minneapolis residents can expect to see more law enforcement officers and National Guard troops in areas that were damaged during unrest last year.

In the coming days, Minneapolis will begin placing "fortifications" around key government buildings and police precincts, city officials said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

A small number of National Guard soldiers will be working downtown, testing radio systems before March 8, when jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.

"This is standard," said Minneapolis Deputy Police Chief Erick Fors.

As the trial gets underway, residents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence along commercial corridors that were heavily damaged last year, including Lake Street.

State and local officials are planning to bring thousands of soldiers, sheriff's deputies and police officers to the region as they prepare for the trial that will attract international attention. As they do so, they face a delicate balancing act: providing a sense of security to residents who want a large law enforcement presence while trying to avoid retraumatizing those who have endured brutal encounters with police.

Minneapolis officials are also urging business owners to consider whether want to board up their buildings, to make sure their insurance policies are up-to-date and cover their needs and, if they hire private security, to use services licensed by the state

On Wednesday afternoon, the City Council is set to consider $1.5 million in mutual aid contracts with neighboring law enforcement agencies that could offer assistance if needed.

They are also set to consider spending $1.2 million to contract with community groups that aim to ease tensions surrounding the trial and, if needed, pass along community concerns to local leaders.

Both of those items could up for final consideration in Friday's council meeting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

