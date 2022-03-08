Minneapolis officials are set to receive a presentation Tuesday afternoon on the results of a long anticipated report analyzing their response to the protests and unrest that followed George Floyd's murder — but they haven't yet allowed residents to read it.

Hours before the City Council's Committee of the Whole is set to receive a presentation from the firm that produced the report, city officials haven't yet released it to the public, saying they view it as an audit that isn't final until council agrees to release it.

The report conducted by Maryland risk management firm Hillard Heintze has been closely guarded, prompting frustration among some council members, who were only allowed to review the report in hard copy in City Hall.

"The City Council has only had extremely limited access to the review document," Council Member Robin Wonsley Worlobah wrote in a newsletter to constituents earlier this week. "I find both of these decisions problematic and have shared these concerns about lack of transparency with leadership."

The report is expected to provide insight into how Minneapolis agencies operated in the days following Floyd's murder and how they could avoid a repeat of the problems that plagued their response, if a similar scenario arises in the future.

Floyd's death in May of 2020 prompted protests in Minneapolis and across the nation, renewing a debate about police use of force. The Twin Cities also experienced looting and arson, with more than 1,500 businesses reporting an estimated $500 million in damages. City and state officials have publicly traded barbs over who was responsible for problems with the response.

The committee meeting is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel.

This story is developing and will be updated.