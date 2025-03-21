A: This was not the “Hell’s Kitchen” version of Gordon, by any means. In this show, the celebrity chefs are mentors and they want us to succeed because we are on their teams. So it wouldn’t be productive for them to yell at us and be intimidating. Plus Gordon has six kids now. He’s mellowed. My favorite memory with him is when I was preparing gator meat, something I wouldn’t normally gravitate to. Having him next to me, advising me, was a career highlight. I’m just a Minnesota girl who started posting recipes online and now I’m in the kitchen with Gordon Ramsay. How did I get here?