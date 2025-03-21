In the end, Megan Sheley’s biggest challenge on “Next Level Chef” didn’t take place in the kitchen.
Viewers of the Fox reality competition series learned Thursday that the Minnesota-raised chef had to leave for health reasons.
Sheley, 34, didn’t explain her departure on the episode, but she talked about her decision with us last week in a Zoom interview from her Minneapolis apartment.
Q: Take us through your decision to leave the competition.
A: I had my autoimmune disease flare up because of the stress of the show. I was so debilitated, I couldn’t leave my hotel room. It was such a bummer.
Q: The current season was shot over a year ago. How are you feeling now?
A: I’m physically fine now. I’m just dealing mentally with my departure. It’s one thing if I had gone home because I did my best and that wasn’t good enough. But in this case, I was performing well and I’ll never know how far I could have gone. Maybe they’ll do a redemption season and I’ll get another chance.
Q: You seemed to have a real connection with your mentor on the show, Gordon Ramsay. How is he different from the guy we see on TV screaming at people?