Minneapolis College of Art and Design will join with the award-winning MASS Design Group to create a "campus of the future," with an expanded student body (from 800 to 1,000), a culture of empathy and inclusion, innovative curricula and a collaborative community.

"Architecture is never neutral — it either hurts or heals," said Joseph Kunkel (Northern Cheyenne Nation), who works with Boston-based MASS Design Group, recently named Architecture Firm of the Year by the American Institute of Architects.

MASS will collaborate with a team that includes North Side nonprofit Juxtaposition Arts on community engagement, New York-based company brightspot on academic planning, Minneapolis-based design firm Cuningham on city approvals and engagement, and Minneapolis firm Ten X Ten on landscape architecture.

MCAD and MASS are working under the concept of "liberatory design," an approach that addresses equity challenges and works to change complex systems. They aim to build a framework that brings together experimental landscapes, transformational environments, interconnectivity, a campus of well-being, and radical accessibility.

MCAD President Sanjit Sethi said the college already has acquired two properties for additional student housing, and should have more news to share this summer.