Last week, the Minneapolis City Council approved a Labor Standards Board (LSB), a new unelected body with the ability to fast-track new rules and regulations that will affect the day-to-day operations of our businesses. As minorities and non-native English speakers new to this country, we found that navigating the opening of a business was already difficult, and we faced unique challenges. But the Minneapolis City Council refused to pay meaningful attention to our input about those challenges. The LSB was created without public hearings or meaningful dialogue with the business community. Council members have now twice voted against holding a public hearing, despite pleas from their own colleagues.