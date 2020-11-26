MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police reported that a teenager was shot and killed early Thursday.
The 17-year-old received life-saving efforts at the scene of the shooting, but died.
Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
