MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred Thursday, including two that ended in fatalities.
A 34-year-old man and a 36-year man were killed in separate incidents. A 37-year-old man was in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in a third incident.
Police said they investigating all three incidents.
Ernest Ruiz, founder of HCMC's emergency care practice, dies at 89
The practice was one of the country's first — and helped create a new field of medicine.
Minneapolis
Minn. lawmakers hope to revive stalled push for sprinklers in old high-rises
Spurred by fatal fire in Minneapolis, bill became stalled during pandemic.
Coronavirus
Online schools see surge in new students in Minnesota
There's a waiting list now for the state's largest online charter school.
Coronavirus
Minnesota shatters daily record of COVID-19 deaths with 101
With the latest numbers, Minnesota has now seen 3,476 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March. "This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development," said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
Local
Trout drops from the air restock fish populations in remote Minnesota lakes
The DNR used to drop trout from planes, but recently tried using a helicopter with more success.