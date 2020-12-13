Dan Bailey on Sunday became the first NFL kicker since 1961 to miss every kick in a game while attempting at least one extra point and three field goals. But he's far from the first kicker to burn coach Mike Zimmer during his seven seasons with Minnesota.

While Zimmer expressed disappointment after the 26-14 loss to Tampa Bay while defending Bailey, he admitted the Vikings have "a decision" to make about whether to move on to a fifth kicker in seven years.

Here's a quick look at how they got to this point.

Blair Walsh: The former rookie All-Pro selection in 2012 started to go off the rails in the 2015 preseason, a year that ended with the infamous 27-yard miss in an NFC playoff loss to the Seahawks. The Vikings stuck by Walsh until he missed eight kicks in nine games, leading to his release in November 2016. A few critical mistakes, including a botched kickoff and two misses, contributed to an overtime loss to the Lions two weeks before Walsh was released.

Kai Forbath: Forbath replaced Walsh in November 2016 and made 21 straight field goals, a streak that extended into the 2017 season. The journeyman's Vikings tenure would last just one and a half seasons after general manager Rick Spielman opted for youth and a bigger leg by drafting Daniel Carlson in the fifth round in 2018. Forbath attempted only 53 field goals for the Vikings, but his 47 conversions (88.7%) give him the most accurate rate in franchise history. He struggled on extra points, making just 45 of 53 attempts (84.9%)

Daniel Carlson: Carlson is the last Vikings kicker to miss three field goals in a game, and it got him jettisoned after two games with the organization. The former Auburn standout missed three field goals in a 29-29 tie at Green Bay in September 2018. Spielman cut Carlson the following day, replacing him with Bailey, a former Pro Bowler who was waiting to sign with a contender after being let go by the Cowboys. Carlson is having his best season with the Raiders, making 24 of 26 field goals (92.3%) entering Sunday.

Dan Bailey: Before Sunday, Bailey had gone 35 straight games without missing back-to-back field goal attempts, the best stretch for any Vikings kicker under Zimmer. He had rebounded from recent issues last week vs. Jacksonville, making field goals from 23 and 48 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime. But he hit a new low in Tampa Bay with a career-worst three misses, leading the Vikings to potentially mull another change.