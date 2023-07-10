More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
NATO unity boosted on eve of summit
Turkey's move to allow Sweden to join the alliance strengthens the defense pact.
Opinion
Biden's lose-lose student loan pause
Those who took advantage of the payment moratorium didn't stop their borrowing.
Letters
Readers Write: Sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, maternal health, Minneapolis police
No to severed limbs and shredded eyes.
Cartoons
Carlisle Ford Runge
Affirmative action should target poverty, not race
Reasonable, economically rigorous criteria can continue to support access to higher education for the disadvantaged.