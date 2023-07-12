More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Letters
Readers Write: Ukraine, Minneapolis police, Twins baseball
You can't appease a despot.
Opinion
Where does Minnesota go from here? Our question, your responses
Star Tribune Opinion invited readers to weigh in on the themes and ideas that should be on state leaders' minds after an extraordinary legislative session. Our call for submissions and the answers are collected here.
Editorial
It's time to end legacy admissions
Such systems blatantly favor the wealthy and well-connected.
Cory Franklin
Unequal outcomes, by race, in health care: Justice Jackson's unjust accusation
As always with studies, a juicy interpretation requires scrutiny — because it may not bear repeating.