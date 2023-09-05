More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Imprisoned in the heat
Prisoners deserve humane treatment, and to many U.S. systems are falling short as climate warms.
Letters
Readers Write: the North Loop, St. Paul City Council, Minneapolis City Council, Vikings tattoos
Downtown's "core" is not like this.
Editorial
Special session needed on SROs
Walz appears ready to work with the Legislature to clarify law on use of restraints in Minnesota schools.
Robin Abcarian
Another way to shut down people with whom we disagree
The word "problematic" became an effective insult and shorthand for insensitivity. Problematically so.
Maren Hulden
Counterpoint: Police presence in schools needs the new limits
School resource officers can do their jobs just as well without the use of dangerous restraints.