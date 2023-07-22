More from Star Tribune
D.J. Tice
America's dubious debt wish
There are consequences to believing our creditworthiness will survive deepening debt.
Letters
Readers Write: Mining, guns, immigration
Don't downplay the risks of mining.
Lori Sturdevant
Humphrey's was a tale of vision, vigor and valor
And it's a good reminder of how we can be a part of positive change.
Editorial
Cops in schools can be part of the solution
Minnesota schools struggling with violence, weapons and drug use might be best served by resource officers.