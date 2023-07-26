More from Star Tribune
Help wanted: foreign workers
The working-age U.S. population has peaked, and that's a problem.
Jim Schultz
Minnesota's future: State must undo one-party rule
If you don't like just how far left our state has gone, the only solution is to restore a semblance of balance via a Republican House.
Letters
Readers Write: Smoking weed, Minneapolis climate policy, St. Paul streets
Please, no smoking in public.
Editorial
A breakthrough on AI safeguards
Tech giants agree with Biden on need for guardrails. Legislation should come next.
