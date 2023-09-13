More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Kevin Frazier, The Fulcrum (TNS)
Nation's capital shouldn't be a retirement community
We've been afraid to talk about it, but if we want a healthy government, it's time.
Letters
Readers Write: Minneapolis 2040 Plan, trash, Biden impeachment, books
The plan is too local.
Editorial
Close gap in facilities for state's vets
U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad has identified a troubling lack of needed services in southern Minnesota. Opening a new Vet Center in Mankato is a solution.
Shmuly Yanklowitz
For High Holy Days, commit to healing injustice
We're all, to one extent or another, complicit in historical injustices that we've indirectly benefited from.
Jamie Long
For clean energy future, we're going to need a bigger grid
With our current infrastructure, we'll be unable to meet our goals.