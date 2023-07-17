More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Kayla Christensen
Minnesota's future: State's permitting process hinders clean-energy growth
If goals are to be met, approvals must move at the speed of commerce.
Bob Tammen
Minnesota's future: Mining is not a winning economic equation for the state
Counterpoint: We can appreciate the paychecks but keep them in perspective.
Letters
Readers Write: The zipper merge, health care, Rep. Ilhan Omar
A fix for all the merging confusion.
Editorial
A welcome surge in transit ridership
Transit remains important to the whole community.
Dennis Lunt
Minnesota's future: An SOS from a rural university
Cuts are coming, and the question is whether communities like Bemidji can continue to train up teachers, nurses, social workers, accountants and peace officers.