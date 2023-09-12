More from Star Tribune
Sam Rockwell
Minneapolis 2040 Plan opponents miss the big picture
Litigation ignores a much broader consensus about the environmental benefits of density.
Audrey Britton
Counterpoint: The right way to name public lands
Lessons from our experience in Plymouth.
Carol Becker and Lisa McDonald
Editorial counterpoint: Minneapolis 2040 Plan is not salvageable
The legal action against it has given the city the opportunity to come up with a new plan, using realistic assumptions this time.
Editorial
A promising choice for public safety chief
Todd Barnette has valuable experience as a public defender, prosecutor and judge.
Opinion
Planning for America's old age
Already, in about half the country, there are more people dying than being born.