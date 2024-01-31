MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's continued pursuit of baseless election fraud theories is taking him to Wisconsin this weekend, where he will throw his support behind an effort to recall the state's staunchly conservative Assembly speaker from office.

Lindell and some other allies of former President Donald Trump are backing a petition to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The petition cites a past comment from Vos opposing Trump and his reluctance to impeach Wisconsin's top elections official. Trump's allies have been angry with Vos for years because he rejected requests to decertify the state's 2020 election results.

President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in Wisconsin in 2020, a result that has withstood partial recounts, lawsuits and a conservative-led independent audit. Wisconsin is expected to be a highly contested battleground in this year's presidential election.

"[Vos] blocked anything that had to do with election fraud, election crime, anything to help Wisconsin," Lindell said in an interview. "He was the biggest blocker this country's ever seen, other than Brad Raffensperger down in Georgia."

Raffensperger was a staunch defender of Georgia's 2020 election results and rejected a call from Trump to "find" more Republican votes.

"The worst two in the United States, bar none, are crooked Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state of Georgia, and Robin Vos, the speaker of the House of Wisconsin. There's my quote," Lindell said.

Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talked to reporters at the state Capitol, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis.

Lindell will headline a "Recall Vos" petition event in Sturtevant, Wis., on Sunday afternoon. Another Trump ally, Roger Stone, amplified the recall petition on his podcast earlier this month.

Vos ordered an investigation into the 2020 election and tapped former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead it. Gableman's probe uncovered no evidence that Biden had lost, and Vos later fired him for endorsing the speaker's 2022 election opponent.

Vos did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. In a statement reported by the Associated Press earlier this month, Vos called the recall petition "a waste of time, resources and effort."

"The effort today is no surprise since the people involved cannot seem to get over any election in which their preferred candidate doesn't win," Vos said in a statement.

The recall petition alleges that Vos "is blocking fair elections in the state" and misled the Assembly about his intentions to impeach Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe. It also cites a 2022 statement opposing Trump as the party's nominee and support for absentee ballot drop boxes.

Wolfe, who administered Wisconsin's election in 2020, has become a target of Republicans who believe without evidence that there was widespread fraud or wrongdoing.

"They get a chance to clean up [the Wisconsin Elections Commission], get rid of Meagan Wolfe and clean up the people that are in charge of the elections," Lindell said, and "they did nothing."

"Robin Vos has to go," Lindell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



