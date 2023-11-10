MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has turned to in-house corporate counsel to defend him and his company against Smartmatic's defamation claim in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, according to a court filing Friday.

Doug Wardlow, who also ran for state attorney general, filed a formal notice indicating that he and fellow MyPillow counsel Jeremiah Pilon will represent Lindell in the case. Wardlow didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Lindell recently said he has run out of money to pay his lawyers and also said he has no plans to file for bankruptcy protection. In early October, the Minneapolis-based Parker Daniels Kibort law firm formally filed to withdraw from this and other election-related defamation cases, saying Lindell owed them millions but had stopped making payments.

Following the 2020 election, Lindell was a chief peddler of the false claim that widespread election fraud caused by voting machines delivered a victory to President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump.

Smartmatic USA Corp. filed a defamation lawsuit in January 2022. Dominion Voting Systems, a voting software company, had filed a similar lawsuit in February 2021. Also in 2022, Eric Coomer, a former Dominion employee, filed a lawsuit saying he had received death threats after Lindell publicly attacked him.

London-based Smartmatic is an international firm that builds voting machines. The company's lawsuit claims Lindell falsely claimed that Smartmatic manipulated votes across the United States, including in states where the company's technology wasn't in use. The company said its machines were used securely and without controversy solely in Los Angeles County.

Wardlow was the GOP nominee for attorney general in 2018 and lost to DFL nominee Keith Ellison. Wardlow ran again in 2022, but lost the Republican endorsement to Jim Schultz, who lost to Ellison in the election.

He's also a former one-term state representative from Eagan who clerked as a law student for state Supreme Court Justice G. Barry Anderson. After law school, he worked in eminent domain at the Parker Rosen law firm that was co-founded by Andrew Parker, the same lawyer who founded the firm that withdrew from Lindell's case.