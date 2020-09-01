Michael Pineda will start for the Twins tonight (7:10 p.m., FSN) in the second game of a crucial three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field.

Center fielder Byron Buxton also returns from a shoulder injury and will be in the lineup tonight.

The Twins have lost six in a row. Miguel Sano will lead off tonight as they try to break that string.

Pineda was suspended for 60 games last year for using a diruetic, which can be used as a masking agent for PEDs. The original suspension was 80 games, but he appealed, saying he used the diruetic to lose weight. He had to serve the remaining 36 games this season.

To make room for Buxton and Pineda on the 28-player roster, outfielder LaMonte Wade (seven games, 3-for-15) was sent to the St. Paul site and reliever Juan Minaya was designated for release or assignment.

The Twins lost the opener on Monday night 8-5 and fell two-and-a-half games behind first place Chicago in the American League Central.

Dallas Keuchel pitches for Chicago tonight.

WHITE SOX

Tim Anderson, SS

Yasmani Grandal, C

Jose Abreu, 1B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Eloy Jiminez, LF

Luis Robert, CF

Nomar Mazara, RF

Yolmer Sanchez, 3B

Nick Madrigal, 2B

TWINS

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Eddie Rosario, LF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Ildemaro Vargas, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Michael Pineda photo by Carlos Gonzalez