Middle East latest: Israeli strikes hit Gaza and also target suspected weapons sites in Syria

Wood called the situation in Syria ''dynamic'' following the rebel overthrow of President Bashar Assad. The U.S. will judge the insurgent force now in control of Syria, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS on ''what actions they take.'' HTS is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, which impacts U.S. efforts to communicate directly with the rebels. But he said there are various channels to talk to different factions ''and we're going to do that in order to try to best protect our interests in Syria right now.''