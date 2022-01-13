With four starters to replace on the offensive line, the Gophers are tapping the transfer portal and finding players deep into their college careers at nationally renowned programs.

After landing Edina native Quinn Carroll from Notre Dame last week, the Gophers on Wednesday received a commitment from Michigan offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga, a source confirmed.

The recruiting website 247Sports.com ranked Filiaga as the nation's 112th best recruit in 2017, when he was coming out of high school in Aledo, Texas.

The 6-6, 340-pound Filiaga made 42 career starts for Michigan, playing both left and right guard. He has one year of eligibility remaining.