With four starters to replace on the offensive line, the Gophers are tapping the transfer portal and finding players deep into their college careers at nationally renowned programs.
After landing Edina native Quinn Carroll from Notre Dame last week, the Gophers on Wednesday received a commitment from Michigan offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga, a source confirmed.
The recruiting website 247Sports.com ranked Filiaga as the nation's 112th best recruit in 2017, when he was coming out of high school in Aledo, Texas.
The 6-6, 340-pound Filiaga made 42 career starts for Michigan, playing both left and right guard. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins will retire Hall of Famer Kaat's No. 36
Jim Kaat joined a Twins video call recently and was shocked to hear the news delivered that was about to be delivered by a group of Twins greats.
Nation
PAHO: Omicron to become dominant variant in Americas shortly
The Pan American Health Organization said Wednesday it expects omicron to become the predominant coronavirus variant in the Americas in the coming weeks, where confirmed cases have reached record levels.
Gophers
Big Ten makes major changes to Gophers' 2022 football schedule
The original schedule set up nicely for a strong Minnesota start. But without changing the teams on Minnesota's schedule, the conference dramatically altered the picture.
Sports
Shumate carries McNeese State past Arlington Baptist 120-44
Christian Shumate had 22 points and 17 rebounds as McNeese State easily defeated Arlington Baptist 120-44 on Wednesday night.
Duluth
Duluth water emergencies spiked in 2021
Most rescues involved Lake Superior.