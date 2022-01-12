The Big Ten Conference announced 2022 football schedule changes Wednesday that shifted the Gophers' challenge considerably.

The original schedule set up nicely for a strong Minnesota start, with six of the first seven games at home, and the lone road game in that stretch at Illinois. The toughest game, on paper, during that opening seven-game stretch appeared to be a home game against Iowa.

But without changing the teams on Minnesota's schedule, the Big Ten dramatically altered the picture.

The first change came for Week 4, when the Gophers were scheduled to play Iowa at home, Minnesota will now play at Michigan State. The Spartans went 11-2 last season.

For Week 5, the Gophers were originally scheduled to play Rutgers and now will play Purdue, which went 9-4 last season.

The Gophers will have their bye during Week 6, instead of Week 9.

The game at Penn State got moved from Week 12 to Week 8.

And by shifting the Gophers' games against Nebraska and Iowa later in the season, the Big Ten set up a November full of West Division showdowns. Minnesota's schedule to finish the regular season now goes: at Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, at Wisconsin.

Here is the new, updated Gophers 2022 schedule:

Sept. 1 — New Mexico State

Sept. 10 – Western Illinois

Sept. 17 — Colorado

Sept. 24 — at Michigan State

Oct. 1 — Purdue (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 — Bye Week

Oct. 15 — at Illinois

Oct. 22 — at Penn State

Oct. 29 — Rutgers

Nov. 5 — at Nebraska

Nov. 12 — Northwestern

Nov. 19 — Iowa

Nov. 26 — at Wisconsin

