CHICAGO — The Miami Marlins' game at the Chicago Cubs was postponed because of rain in the forecast for Thursday night.

It will be made up as part of a split-doubleheader on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Chicago was back at home after a 5-4 trip that included stops at San Diego, Seattle and Arizona. Cody Bellinger homered to lead the Cubs to a 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in the rubber game of the three-game set.

''Definitely a trip that had a little bit of everything,'' Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner said before the game was postponed. ''Different kinds of games, some crazy games for sure. A lot of good experiences for our group.''

Miami is looking to dig out of a 4-15 start. It dropped two of three against San Francisco in its previous series.

Chicago right-hander Jameson Taillon and Miami left-hander A.J. Puk were each pushed back one day to Friday.

Taillon was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday after being sidelined by a back strain. Infielder Patrick Wisdom was also activated from the 10-day IL after recovering from his own back strain.

Right-hander Hayden Wesneski and infielder Miles Mastrobuoni were optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Wesneski pitched four innings of one-hit ball in relief of Jordan Wicks in the series finale against the Diamondbacks, earning the win.

Left-hander Shota Imanaga and right-hander Javier Assad will pitch for Chicago in the doubleheader, with the order still to be determined. Kyle Hendricks starts the finale of the four-game set Sunday.

Jesús Luzardo will start one of the doubleheader games for the Marlins and right-hander Edward Cabrera also will pitch in the series. But there was no word on whether he would go Saturday or Sunday.

Puk is coming back from an illness. He hasn't appeared in a big league game since April 9.

''He was 100 percent ready to go today. I'm sure the extra day is OK,'' Miami manager Skip Schumaker said. "You also don't want to have pitchers not throw for nine, 10 days, whatever it is. So I didn't want more off days for him.

''I think he needs to get on the mound and get his pitches going, his body moving. I think an extra day for him, though, couldn't hurt.''

