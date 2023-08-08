Mexican superstar Luis Miguel, whose 2018-19 tour was the highest grossing Latin concert tour ever until Bad Bunny's 2022 trek, will return to the Twin Cities on May 26 at Target Center.

Miguel, 53, launched his current 65-concert tour last week and will extend the journey by 50 dates next year.

A five-time Grammy winner, the Puerto Rican-born, Mexican-based international superstar is one of the most emotive performers vocally and visually on the arena circuit. He sings exclusively in Spanish.

Having won his first Grammy at age 14 for a duet with Sheena Easton, Miguel was reintroduced via the 2018 Netflix series "Luis Miguel: The Series." Twenty-three of his songs have accumulated more than 100 million streams.

His 2019 concert at Xcel Energy Center was the best concert of the year in the Twin Cities — superior to shows by Lizzo and Brandi Carlile.

Tickets, priced from $59 to $199, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. Pre-sale for fan club members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.