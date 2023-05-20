Metro Transit said all light rail service has been suspended Saturday afternoon due to a "critical communications error."

An update from the organization's Twitter page said the service would be suspended until further notice.

"Technicians are working to diagnose the issue and restore service," Metro Transit officials tweeted. "For alternate service in the Blue Line corridor, D Line buses are available. For service to St Paul, customers can look to Route 3. Green Line replacement service from Stadium Village to Union Depot (previously scheduled) remains unaffected."

It's unclear what caused the communications error or when light rail service is expected to resume. A Metro Transit spokesperson was unavailable at the time this article was published.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.