Metro Transit has suspended all bus service in the Twin Cities and suburbs as a mix of ice, snow, rain and freezing rain has turned roads treacherous.

Light-rail and Northstar trains are running as normal, the transit agency said.

"Bus service will resume when it is safe to do so," the agency said.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority has delayed service on a number of its routes until 6 a.m.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, and will resume service as soon as possible," the agency serving suburbs south of the Minnesota River said. "We strongly recommend everyone reconsider early morning trips at this time until plows can get out and begin treating the roads,"

Glazed roads have also led to a number of crashes and spin outs at 5:15 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Hwy. 7 at Hwy. 41 in the west metro was closed Wednesday morning after a jackknifed semi was blocking the eastbound lanes.

In Shorewood, a jackknifed semi was blocking the westbound lanes of Hwy. 7 at the Hwy. 41 intersection. The westbound lanes were closed , MnDOT said.

The treacherous conditions have prompted several school districts to open late.

"Roads are extremely icy," Minnetonka Police said. "Please do not venture out. Sleep in and go into work late."

A Winter Weather advisory remained in effect until 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said.