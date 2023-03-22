Ernest Morales III spent most of his law enforcement career at the New York Police Department before being named chief of the Metro Transit Police Department last month. The native New Yorker now oversees safety on a public transportation system facing serious challenges as it tries to lure back commuters lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime throughout the Metro Transit system increased by 54% last year, with nuisance issues — such as drug and alcohol use on trains and buses — and weapons offenses surging by triple digits.

Morales, 55, was raised by a single mom in public housing on the Lower East Side of Manhattan at a time when the city was struggling with a crack epidemic. He spoke with the Star Tribune on Wednesday before he was officially sworn in as chief. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Why did you become a police officer?

The sport of boxing absolutely saved my life. I was looking for someone to guide me. I wanted to learn something to protect my mom from the abuse we were experiencing. By the time I was good enough, strong enough, and big enough, the men had already left our lives, they had died, moved on or went to jail. I had a lot of repressed feelings so I had to find a positive outlet. As a child, I remember police officers conducting themselves in a professional manner. They were the guardians of trust. This was something I admired and I wanted to become a hero, just like them.

How will you navigate policing here following the murder of George Floyd?

Policing is all about community. We are a public service agency. We serve the people of the city. Making those connections, listening to those concerns, and representing [transit users] in a way that they want to be protected goes a long way. I can sit here and speak about all the things I'm going to do, but that takes time and trust.

You worked in the transit division of the New York Police Department. How is that kind of policing different?

There's a misnomer that because you work with the transit police you aren't the real police — you don't have the same level of responsibility. I would say you have so much more because we have many moving parts. People come and go, there are criminals on every system in every major city. We don't want commuters to experience that. It's a system where they have to keep the trains and routes moving while keeping passengers safe and away from the possibility of a terrorist attack.

What do you think of Metro Transit's 40-point Safety and Security Action Plan to combat crime?

Right now, it's a report with great ideas. I feel that it's now my job to implement that plan. There's behavior out there on the system that's unacceptable for all of us and I think it's a shock. But now we have to work together to slowly get control of the system in an empathetic, professional manner.

Will you beef up the police presence on trains and buses?

That's the goal. I want to lead by example. I've been riding the system, I've been out there. I want as many police officers as we can out on the system. However, we're having a recruiting problem, just like every major police department throughout the country. We don't want to over-police. But we do want it to be safe. We know that omnipresence [on transit] is very important. People want to see a friendly face, but not everyone wants to see a police officer. So we have to find that fine balance.

How can transit police officers deal with societal issues, including homelessness and drug and alcohol addiction, that are so obvious on trains and buses?

It's not a police problem, and we're never going to resolve it. But understand, we still need our police officers present to provide the comfort during someone's commute. When we see that negative behavior, we have to deal with it. We're never going to arrest our way out of this situation. [Metro Transit's Homeless Action Team] has the connections to provide shelter to people experiencing homelessness. We want to place as many people as we can.

I don't want to victimize people that are suffering from chemical dependency. It's a decision they made, maybe not a wise decision. But nevertheless, they're suffering. In a perfect world, I would love to take them to a place where they can get help. Every law enforcement agency at every level must be working all cylinders.

Court intervention is very important. If someone is arrested, even for a controlled substance, and you just rotate them back out the door, they're going to return from where they came from and repeat the cycle again. As opposed to having the court that sends them to rehabilitation.

There are bills at the Legislature that would make fare evasion a citation, as opposed to a rarely-prosecuted misdemeanor. Do you support that?

I am supportive. The way the statute is written now, it takes a police officer out of the system, they have to process an arrest and it defeats the purpose of creating an omnipresence [on transit]. By passing this statute, it will let our [community service officers] write the citation. It will also send a message that this is a system where we provide a service and you need to pay your fare. It's about holding people accountable.

We have the honor [payment] system here, which is something to be admired. In New York City, turnstiles serve as a deterrent — it's a barrier, a line in the sand. If you cross this line without doing what you're supposed to do, there are consequences.

What do you think of Metro Transit spending up to $6 million for private security guards at some transit stations?

I would rather see professional police officers out there. However, we have a recruiting problem. We have a real issue that we have to deal with at this moment. So supplementing our lack of resources with security is absolutely necessary.

You've been out riding trains and buses. What are your impressions?

I'm not going to say I felt personally threatened. But I have different experiences [than others]. I did feel uncomfortable. I won't say that I felt great on the lines. I'm going to say it's definitely gotten better in the last couple of weeks, but it also depends on the time of day. The line I may be on may be different from the line you experience. It's still a challenge. We have a long way to go. I would ask our commuters to exercise patience, but I still encourage them to please, please, please return. It's the best form of transportation.

You come from New York, how will you navigate Minnesota?

[Laughs.] They warned me about Minnesota Nice! The advantage I have is that where I come from, everything happens in a New York minute, it's quick, it never turns off. Here, I have more time to think about issues, to strategize and implement.

How has COVID-19 changed policing on public transit?

COVID definitely impacted the system and the way we do business. People have not returned back to the office, there's a new paradigm shift. Business people have decided they're not going to have employees return to the office because it's cost-effective. I get it. But in their absence we see, especially in the winter months, people who are suffering through chemical addiction feeling comfortable on our system. We have to strike a balance where we're taking our system back and returning it to the community, without punishing those chemically-dependent individuals who may have made the wrong choice but are nevertheless victims. We have to be empathetic and professional in how we approach that, but we have to address the community's concerns. Some people feel that we're overpolicing. I would say we're giving people back what they deserve.

Why did you take this job?

It's Ground Zero with the death of George Floyd. In order to reimagine policing, to reform policing and establish the true meaning of community policing, this is where it began and this is where it must be corrected. I want to be part of a winning team, a winning strategy.