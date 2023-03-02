Plagued with rising crime and passenger complaints about drug use and erratic behavior on Metro Transit light-rail trains, lawmakers at the State Capitol have proposed an intervention.

The Transit Service Intervention Project, according to a bill introduced at the Legislature, would call for social workers and others to provide "coordinated, high-visibility interventions" over a three-month period to Green and Blue Line passengers experiencing homelessness or mental health and substance abuse issues.

"We have been struggling in the metro with transit safety for some time now," said Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, at Thursday's hearing of the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.

Tabke, who co-authored the House bill, said that "intensive intervention will reset the culture of the transit ride."

The latest safety effort comes following the brutal attack on Monday of a transgender woman at the Blue Line's Lake Street/Midtown Station, an incident that underscored the challenges facing the Twin Cities' public transportation system as it tries to attract riders lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tabke's bill is in tandem with another measure that bolsters transit safety, partly by making fare evasion an administrative citation akin to a parking ticket — freeing up transit police officers to combat more serious crimes.

The suburban lawmaker said he has acquired "first-hand knowledge" of the issues aboard light-rail after his truck was totaled on the first day of the legislative session, forcing him to take the train to the Capitol. What he's experienced on light rail in the weeks since then, he said. points to "a massive, massive problem."

Crime reports on Metro Transit trains and buses increased by 54% last year, with narcotics and weapons complaints surging by 182% and 145% respectively, and liquor law violations rising by 92%.

More than a half-dozen speakers offered support Thursday for the bill.

Aidan Kilgannon, who has Down Syndrome, takes two buses and light rail to get to his job at St. Paul's Neighborhood Cafe. He said he was assaulted by a woman on the train who was wearing nothing but a towel.

"I need to be safe," he said.

Charlie Zelle, chair of the Metropolitan Council which operates Metro Transit, said "major steps" have been taken over the past three years to improve safety aboard buses and trains, including a 40-point plan that was adopted last summer.

But Zelle said that effort has been hampered by a shortage of Metro Transit police officers. The department is down by 64 full-time officers, he said, and there's also a shortage of community service officers — unarmed police officers in training who provide an official presence on transit.

Zelle was joined at the hearing by Mitch Kilian, associate vice president of government affairs for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which oversees Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. In recent months, many MSP employees and passengers have complained about crime, drug use, defecation, and filth aboard the Blue Line, which connects the airport's two terminals.

Kilian said the light-rail conditions are harming the region's tourism and convention businesses. Visitors who take the Blue Line to shop at the Mall of America and travelers who arrive at MSP "ride the light rail one way, but they're not coming back," he said.

Recently, Metro Transit and airport police beefed up patrols at MSP's Blue Line's stations.

The bill appears to have bipartisan support. Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, said the Met Council "dropped the ball and allowed this to happen," and has a serious accountability issues as a result.

Ryan Timlin, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1005, which represents bus and light-rail operators and employees who clean trains and stations, said crime and other issues have "put immense strain on the workforce." Several workers are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, he said.

The intervention team described in the bill would be led by a project manager appointed by the governor with experience in social services, public transit or law enforcement. The team would include representatives from the state Human Services and Public Safety departments, the Met Council, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota, and community-based social service organizations.

Commissioners from Hennepin and Ramsey counties said Thursday they support the effort, but cautioned that social services employees are already stretched thin. "We simply don't have social workers sitting idle," said Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde.

Abdinasir Nourkadi, communications and outreach coordinator for Move Minnesota, said the bill is a good start to improving the experience on public transportation. "We need to get more people on the trains and build a community that feels safe," he said.