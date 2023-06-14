Swifties leaving next weekend's concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium could be left scrambling to find ways home after Metro Transit said it could not commit to additional late-night light rail service.

The last train is scheduled to depart from the U.S. Bank Stadium station at 11:31 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, according to the Metro Transit light rail schedule. That is around the same time that Taylor Swift is expected to end her 3 1/2 hour concert. About 60,000 people are expected to attend the sold-out shows each night.

The idea of tens of thousands of music fans — including many young people — left to walk or find rides out of downtown Minneapolis at night has prompted some criticism of Metro Transit on social media .

Earlier this week, the agency responded that extra service would likely not be available after the concert, citing staffing shortages. Metro Transit currently has 85 train operators, which is 10 below their ideal staffing level, according to a written statement. Eras Tour attendees will know closer to the concert dates if extra service will be available, the statement said.

"We are sorry to disappoint fans who planned on taking light rail to and from the concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium," the statement said. "We share this disappointment, and hope in the future to be better positioned to provide extra service when we anticipate exceptionally high demand."

Swift's tour in major cities across the country has drawn big crowds relying on transit to get and from shows. Demand from fans prompted commuter rail operators to add service between Boston and the stadium there. Atlanta transit operators also added trains to accommodate the late and large concert crowds.

U.S. Bank Stadium suggests a range of transportation options for event attendees, from taxis to walking to bicycling.