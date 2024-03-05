It's showtime.

The regular season came to a close last week, but not before two games showed us what to expect come playoff time. East Ridge held off foul-plagued Totino-Grace 74-72 behind sophomore guard Cedric Tomes' 36-point performance, while Farmington slipped past Shakopee 72-71 in overtime on junior forward Nik Domier's go-ahead basket after an offensive rebound with 15 seconds remaining in the game. Neither outcome did much to change the final boys basketball Metro Top 10 as East Ridge finished 19-7 overall and just outside the group.

Defending Class 4A and 2024 Lake Conference champion Wayzata (25-1), on an 11-game winning streak, finishes in the No. 1 spot. Conference rivals Hopkins (21-5) and Minnetonka (20-6) are No. 5 and No. 6. The Skippers enter section play having lost three of their past four.

Totino-Grace (21-5) remains in the No. 2 spot despite its setback. It doesn't make sense to drop the defending Class 3A champion Eagles below No. 3 Park Center (22-3), a team they swept in Northwest Suburban Conference play this season. Class 2A power Breck (25-1) finishes at No. 4.

The balanced South Suburban Conference proved there is no clear separation between No. 7 Lakeville North (21-5), No. 8 Farmington (20-6) and No. 9 Shakopee (21-5). The higher-ranked Panthers won the conference title.

Minneapolis Washburn (24-3) rounds out the Top 10.

Section worth watching

Let's go with Class 4A, Section 4. The youthful group hasn't received a lot of love this season, but it very well could be one of the most competitive sections a year from now with the star power that will be returning. Cretin-Derham Hall and Tartan each finished 22-4 overall, while East Ridge and St. Paul Central both won 19 games. East Ridge has won 15 consecutive games, while Cretin-Derham Hall (eight games) and Tartan (six games) also have winning streaks. East Ridge and Cretin-Derham Hall split their Suburban East Conference matchups this season, decided by two and five points.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Wayzata (25-1). Last week: 1

2. Totino-Grace (3A) (21-5). Last week: 2

3. Park Center (22-3). Last week: 3

4. Breck (2A) (25-1). Last week: 4

5. Hopkins (21-5). Last week: 5

6. Minnetonka (20-6). Last week: 6

7. Lakeville North (21-5). Last week: 8

8. Farmington (20-6). Last week: 9

9. Shakopee (21-5). Last week: 7

10. Minneapolis Washburn (24-3). Last week: 10