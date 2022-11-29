Taison Chatman

Totino-Grace, 6-4 guard, senior

Totino-Grace guard Taison Chatman was crucial in a state championship run last season.

An outstanding scoring and playmaking point guard. Chatman guided Totino-Grace to the Class 3A championship last season. He will lull a defender to sleep and then torch him with a quick burst. Plays under control and can score from anywhere. (College: Ohio State).

Daniel Freitag

Bloomington Jefferson, 6-2 guard, junior

Daniel Freitag is a standout for Bloomington Jefferson in basketball and football.

Always under control when creating separation from a defender off the dribble. He can step back and hit the three or drive to the basket and finish at the rim. The outstanding two-sport athlete (football) can also defend and hit the boards. (College: undecided).

Boden Kapke

Holy Family, 6-11 center, senior

Boden Kapke of Holy Family has committed to play at Butler.

Kapke is a versatile offensive player, being able to score inside and out. He averaged a double-double (27.2 points and 14.7 rebounds per game) as a junior. "Boden is highly skilled with a strong basketball IQ," Butler coach Thad Matta said. (College: Butler).

Jack Robison

Lakeville North, 6-6 forward, junior

A versatile playmaker with a feathery touch on his mid-range jumper as well as three-pointers. The lefthander knows how to keep plays alive when he crashes the offensive boards. He isn't afraid to dive on the floor for loose balls. (College: Wisconsin).

Nolan Winter

Lakeville North, 6-10 forward, senior

Nolan Winter is a pure shooter and one of two players on this list committed to Wisconsin.

"[He's] just scratching the surface of where he can be as he gets bigger and stronger," Wisconsin coach Greg Card said. "Excited about his potential." A pure shooter with excellent range, he's also an outstanding passer. (College: Wisconsin).