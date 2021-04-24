David Engstrom is poised to become the new superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools after the school board named him as its preferred candidate to lead the district.

The district serves about 12,500 students in Robbinsdale, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center and Ply­mouth.

Engstrom has spent the past three years as deputy superintendent of achievement, learning and leadership for the Colorado Springs School District. He previously was a teacher, assistant principal, principal, senior principal, executive director and assistant superintendent for that district.

Engstrom taught business and marketing for seven years at Champlin Park High School in the Anoka-Hennepin School District before going to Colorado.

The school board voted April 16 to begin contract negotiations with Engstrom. He would take over for interim superintendent Stephanie Burrage, who has accepted a job with the Minnesota Department of Education as deputy commissioner.

Tim Harlow

Ramsey County

Nonprofit to run homeless shelter

The Salvation Army will soon manage operations at Ramsey County's temporary homeless shelter at the former Bethesda Hospital site in St. Paul.

Salvation Army staff will take over the day-to-day operations and management of the shelter. The $3.1 million contract covers May 2021 through April 2022.

"The Bethesda site is an invaluable resource that has provided safe emergency shelter, care and services for hundreds who have experienced homelessness in our community," Ramsey County Board Chairwoman Toni Carter said.

The county leased a portion of the former hospital from Fairview Health to use as a shelter as the number of homeless people increased dramatically over the past two years.

Shannon Prather

Dakota County

Board votes to prevent water export

The Dakota County Board on Tuesday approved new regulations to ensure that large amounts of the county's water supply are not exported to other parts of the country.

The ordinance amendments ban constructing or operating new wells that generate more than 50 million gallons of water annually and have a commercial or industrial use.

In 2019, a Lakeville-based company wanted to export 500 million gallons of groundwater a year to the southwestern U.S. That request was denied at the state level, but Dakota County officials worried additional requests would one day be made.

About 90% of county residents use groundwater from wells as a drinking water source.

County officials have also proposed that the Minnesota Legislature move to prohibit bulk water exportation.

Erin Adler

Brooklyn Park

City debuts recycling information app

Brooklyn Park residents have access to a new app that reminds them when it's recycling collection day.

The Brooklyn Park HRG Recycling app lists the recycling and special pickup collection schedule specific to a home address. Available on Apple and Android smartphones, a "Waste Wizard" allows residents to look up materials that can be recycled.

Tim Harlow