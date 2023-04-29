The Anoka City Council has given Ryan Cos. the green light to proceed with plans to build a new 80,000-square-foot grocery store at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW.

The city reached a purchase agreement with Ryan more than two years ago and gave final approvals during a meeting earlier this month. Ryan will pay $2 million for the 14-acre site.

The city has not disclosed the name of the grocery store and Ryan Cos. declined to comment.

As part of the deal, Ryan will reimburse the city $655,000 toward the cost of installing a new traffic signal on 7th Avenue. The city will contribute $104,000 for the light. Additionally, the city will pay $1.3 million for an east-west road on the north end of the property.

Some residents of the Rum River Shores neighborhood, which borders the property, questioned why the city is selling the property for less than it is valued. But Mayor Phil Rice said the city has sold other parcels at discounted rates because "it accomplishes our goal of adding significant tax base to the city."

In phase two of the project, the city could get the right to lease space for a municipal liquor store in another building proposed for the property.

Construction could begin next month, with a projected store opening in January 2024.

Tim Harlow

Inver Grove Heights

Police cadets can now write tickets

Inver Grove Heights police cadets can now write certain citations, an action that was previously reserved for officers, said Police Chief Melissa Chiodo.

Police cadets are part-time, uniformed city employees who are training to become officers. A few years ago, cadets replaced community service officers — who were able to write tickets — in Inver Grove Heights.

Previously, if a ticket needed to be issued, a cadet would have to wait for an officer to come and write it.

Under the new policy, cadets can only write certain kinds of citations, Chiodo said, such as those related to animal control, park restrictions, parking restrictions or for expired vehicle registrations on parked or abandoned cars.

"We're really limiting the scope," she said.

The cadet program is designed to provide a way for people from varied backgrounds to become police officers, including women and people of color, Chiodo said.

Erin Adler

Minnetonka

Pickleball courts for former Big Thrill Factory

The former Big Thrill Factory space on Hwy. 7 will trade laser tag and arcade games for pickleball — lots and lots of pickleball.

The Minnetonka City Council approved converting the indoor space to 10 pickleball courts and a 60-seat restaurant space. Outside, new owners Mega Pickle and Pong plan for seating, lawn games and two more pickleball courts.

Earlier this year, the city's planning commission raised concerns about noise from the outdoor courts but unanimously approved Mega Pickle's proposal, assured that more than 400 feet between the courts and the nearest homes would be enough to insulate residents from the noise of thwacking balls.

Mega Pickle and Pong, which owns a pickleball space in Chanhassen, expect the indoor courts in Minnetonka will be ready this fall.

Josie Albertson-Grove