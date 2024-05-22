Tuesday's storm in the metro area was more bark than bite, more a soaking mesoconvective system than high-wind-and-hail derecho. Every storm is different and weather models help with timing, but we tried to communicate that the risk would be higher south and east of MSP.

The Storm Prediction Center reports more than a dozen Minnesota wind-damage reports and two possible Minnesota tornadoes, one near Fairmont, another close to Winona.

It's been a very active spring for tornadoes in the U.S., and as warm, juicy air (high dew points) pushes farther north I suspect we'll see our fair share of severe storms into midsummer.

I've unplugged the Doppler (just for now) because we expect blue sky and highs near 80F on Thursday. Another band of showers and thunderstorms arrives Friday, probably not severe, and the holiday weekend weather outlook has improved. Highs near 70 (60s north) with a few showers are possible near the metro area Sunday, but with some sun each day. Amazingly, Memorial Day may wind up as the sunniest, mildest day.