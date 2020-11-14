A day after it was revealed that GOP state Sen. Dave Senjem tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Nov. 5 party caucus, news broke that Republican senators and staffers were informed in a Tuesday memo that "a number of [Senate] members and staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19."

In the memo, Craig Sondag, the Senate Republican chief of staff, declined to reveal the names of the infected, saying there was a delicate balance between the infected people's right to privacy and the need of their contacts to know that they had been exposed. He instructed all Senate staffers to work from home, including during Thursday's special session.

The memo, the authenticity of which was confirmed to the Star Tribune by Senate spokeswoman Rachel Aplikowski, was first reported by Minnesota Public Radio. MPR also reported that Sen. Paul T. Anderson, GOP-Plymouth, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news that COVID is spreading among state senators and staffers was met with distress late Friday by at least one DFLer.

"It is outrageous and completely unacceptable that Senate DFLers were not notified of the recent COVID-19 outbreak among Senate Republicans prior to Thursday's floor session," Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, said in a statement. "This lack of transparency is a blatant disregard for the health and safety of others: our DFL and nonpartisan staff, members, and the communities we go home to."

On Thursday night, Aplikowski said that state Sen. David Senjem, R-Rochester, tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and was in quarantine at home.

Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury and Senate President Jeremy Miller, R-Winona spoke before a vote on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Senjem, 77, was tested Sunday in Winona and got the news that he had tested positive Monday night. Days before Senjem's saliva test, he attended the Nov. 5 GOP caucus meeting in the Senate Building in St. Paul, which is now closed to the public.

"He didn't have any symptoms at the time," Aplikowski said Thursday.

DFL legislators who have tested positive for COVID include Sen. Dan Sparks of Austin, Rep. Fue Lee of Minneapolis and Rep. Rena Moran of St. Paul.

Staff writers Pamela Miller and Torey Van Oot contributed to this report.