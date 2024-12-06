After ‘90s music dominated the Twin Cities concert calendar this past summer, the Minnesota State Fair has offered up two of the decade’s biggest folk-rock acts for its first announced grandstand concert of 2025.
Minnesota State Fair announces ’90s pair for its first grandstand concert for 2025
Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls are pairing up on the Yes We Are Tour, and due at the fair Aug. 24.
Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls are pairing up for a 48-city trek next summer that will land at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Aug. 24, the first Sunday of the fair’s 12-day run. Tickets priced $56-$124 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at 10 via eTix.com or by calling 800-514-3849, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday.
Dubbed the Yes We Are Tour, the outing is a continuation of dates Etheridge and the IGs began playing together in summer. The shows saw the two Grammy-winning co-headliners join each other in their respective sets while offering up their own full-length set lists laced with radio and MTV hits — including “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window” from Kansas native Etheridge and “Galileo” and “Closer to Fine” from Georgia duo Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, the latter song popularized again by last year’s “Barbie” movie.
The Indigo Girls easily sold out Plymouth’s Hilde Amphitheater in the summer of 2023 and then packed Orchestra Hall in March. Etheridge was last seen in the area performing with Jewel at the Ledge Amphitheater near St. Cloud in August.
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.