Intro: Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle is a man of few public words, but he recently sat down with several members of the Star Tribune sports staff for a question and answer session. Host Michael Rand found three things about the interview particularly enlightening: Where the department is with Gophers football season ticket sales, its policy on COVID and the final tally on the financial damage from the last year. Rand examines all three and notes that college football, like the NFL, will need to be nimble this fall.

7:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins the show to talk about new team owner Marc Lore. Hine spent time with Lore recently in Las Vegas for a long profile story that will be online Friday and in the Sunday Star Tribune. How did Lore make his fortune? What might that tell us about how he will eventually run the Wolves? Plus Hine and Rand discuss the Patrick Beverley trade and ponder any further offseason moves.

27:00: It was an immaculate inning in a far from immaculate Twins season, plus former Vikings great Alan Page sure seems "notable" even if Twitter disagrees.

